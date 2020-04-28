Coronavirus : COVID19 patient refuses to eat food provided by hospital ,demands chicken,mutton and fish tandoori ; Watch Video

A man recuperating from the scourge of coronavirus in a hospital in Bhopal and making unreasonable dietary demands. The man, who identifies himself as Saeed Bhopali in the video claims that he has grown tired of eating Dal-Rice daily and thus wants nut-bolts such as “Chicken Murga”, “Mutton” and “Machhli Tandoori” to eat.

“Do you want to make us sick again? I am fed up of eating Dal Rice daily. My gums are aching after consuming Dal Rice every day. I am Saeed Bhopali, a lion’s cub, a military man. Mutton is my staple food. This food(Dal Rice), I am not going to eat this now. Till the time I was ill, I ate it. Now, I am healthy and I am not going to eat it now. I want nut-bolts to eat, Chicken Murga and Macchli Tandoori(Fish),” he said.

Casting the plate of food aside, Bhopali says if the administration does not fulfil his dietary demands, he will get his choice of the food from his home, adding that he is not saying criticising the food provided to him but that he only wants food that he is used to eating.

“Take this food away. I am not going to eat this. If you can’t fulfil my demands, I will the food of my choice from my home. I am not saying the food provided by the hospital administration is bad. No, It is absolutely fine but my gums have started aching after eating this food. I want my staple food,” he said.