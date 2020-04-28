Coronavirus : India cancels orders for Chinese Covid-19 test kits, says won’t lose money

Government on Monday said that it does not stand to lose a single rupee to Chinese firms who provided India with rapid Covid-19 test kits, which many states declared faulty.

“It needs to be stressed that ICMR hasn’t made any payment whatsoever in respect to these supplies. Because of due process followed (not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), government doesn’t stand to lose a single rupee,” the government said.

Last week, the ICMR had asked the state governments to halt using the rapid test kits as the results were inconsistent and inaccurate.

The latest statement came several states raised concerns over performance of tests during the exercise that they undertook.

Following the complaints, ICMR said it evaluated the kits of the two firms in field conditions. “The results showed wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes,” it said in a statement.

“In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.”

ICMR had provided rapid antibody test kits to states with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purposes.