Actress Nia Sharma’s pre-quarantine photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Actress Nia Sharma has shared another stunning picture of herself where she is nailing her beach look like a pro. In the picture, Nia was seen wearing a black coloured bikini top with a plunging neckline and was seen posing with a backdrop of a sea and cloudy blue sky. The Jamai Raja actress had completed her look with a nude make up, a silver chain and had tied her hair in a messy high bun. She captioned the picture as, “Watching the horizon change colours is the coolest thing ever and emotional too.”

Interestingly, not just the glammed up pictured, Nia has also been winning hearts with her no make up looks on social media during the lockdown as well and has left us in awe of her natural beauty. This isn’t all. The diva has also posted throwback pictures of her Swiss vacation which made us plan our next vacation post lockdown.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s sizzling beach picture: