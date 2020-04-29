Covid-19 Updates: 1325 new cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1325 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. 169 people had recovered from the deadly viral infection. This was informed by ministry of health in Saudi Arabia.

Most cases were reported in Makkah (356), followed by Riyadh (203), Madinah (225) and Jeddah (224).The total number of cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 21,402. Total recoveries reached at 2953 . Deaths from infections now stand at 157, including 5 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued an order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to become from 9 am to 5 pm, starting Sunday through Wednesday, May 13, while keeping a 24-hour curfew in Makkah and in previously isolated neighbourhoods.

