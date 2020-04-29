Covid-19 Updates: Lockdown extended up to May 17

Lockdown has extended up to May 17 in Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced the decision to extend the lockdown in the state by two weeks after May 3 on on Wednesday. The Chief Minister has also announced some relaxations. The relaxations were given to areas that do not fall under the containment or red zones.

Containment zones will continue to remain under total and strict lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Certain shops will be allowed to remain open in specific areas by rotation for four hours every morning, with 50 per cent staff strength.

The situation will be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations will be announced thereafter if the pandemic remains in control, the chief minister said.