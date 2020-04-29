UAE police says Keralite industrialist in UAE has committed suicide

Dubai police has confirmed that the death of Malayali businessman in UAE Joy Arakkal was a case of suicide. Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, Director of Bur Dubai police station has confirmed this to dailies in UAE.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour said that the Indian industrialist has committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building in Business Bay on April 23.

“It was a suicide. Investigations are over and his body will be flown back to India,” Brigadier Bin Sorour said.

Joy Arakkal was with a friend and his son when he went out to have a smoke. He plunged to death and his family called the police .As per police he has committed suicide due to financial reasons.

Arakkal, 54, from Kerala was the owner of Dubai-based Innova Refining and Trading FZE. He is survived by his wife Celine Joy and children Arun Joy and Ashley Joy. Arakkal was among the Indian businessmen awarded the 10-year Gold Card visa by the UAE government in 2019.

Consul-General of India to Dubai, Vipul, confirmed reports that a special permission to fly Joy Arakkal’s remains to India in a chartered air ambulance was provided by the Home Ministry, Government of India. Four family members, including Arakkal’s wife Celine and children, Arun and Ashlyy will accompany his mortal remains to Kozhikode, Kerala.