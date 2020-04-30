Coronavirus : Ministers go into quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 positive  cameraman 

According to latest report, four ministers of Karnataka have gone into home quarantine as they came in contact with the cameraman of a regional channel who later was tested positive for coronavirus. Among the minister include Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan and others.

According to a report, published in the India Today, four state ministers — Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan, tourism minister CT Ravi, medical education minister Sudhakar, home minister Basavaraj Bommai — opted for home quarantining as a precaution after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive cameraman. They also took COVID-19 test as per protocol and have tested negative.

However, two of them — medical education minister Sudhakar and housing minister V Somanna flouted the norms on Wednesday by continuing with thier daily routine. State Minister Sudhakar even visited Mandya instead of being in quarantine.