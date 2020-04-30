Covid-19 Update: 5 People died in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has announced that 5 people had died in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll has reached 162.

On Thursday, the ministry has updated the data of Covid-19 situation in the kingdom. As per the data, 1,325 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has rised to 22,753.

210 new recoveries were also reported in Saudi. The total recoveries in the kingdom has reached at 3,163. There are 123 cases in intensive care.