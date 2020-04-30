DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 2 Malayali nurses infected with coronavirus in Bahrain

Apr 30, 2020, 06:58 pm IST

2 Nurses from Kerala were infected with coronavirus in Bahrain. The nurses who belong to  Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram are tested positive for Covid-19.  They were  admitted to isolation wards. The samples of their relatives were also sent for tests.

 

A total of four Indians have been confirmed COVID-19 in Bahrain. The total number of confirmed cases in Bahrain now stands at 195.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism issued a clarification on the government’s decision to extend the nationwide closures until May 7.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close