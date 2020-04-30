Covid-19 Updates: Death toll due to coronavirus crosses 230,000

The total number of people affected with coronavirus has crossed 3.3 million in the world. Around 230,000 people had lost their lives due the pandemic.

The total cases of infection has crossed 1.05 million in USA alone. 61,000 people had lost their lives in America.150,000 people had recovered from the pandemic. In Europe, over 132,000 have died so far.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 37% surge in coronavirus cases in the past week – to more than 36,000 confirmed infections and over 1,500 deaths.