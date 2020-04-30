Emirates Airlines announces limited passenger flights services for May

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has all set to operate limited passenger flight services in the month of May. Emirates Airlines has announced that only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination.

Emirates flights and dates:

– Frankfurt (May 2, 4, 06, 9, 11, 13)

– London Heathrow (May 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14)

– Manila (May 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 16)

– Sao Paulo (May 3)

– Shanghai (May 2).

The one-way special flights will facilitate travel for residents and visitors wishing to return home.

Those who wish to travel to Shanghai must contact the embassy or consulate of the People’s Republic of China in the UAE. For all other flights, passengers can book directly on www.emirates.com or via their travel agent.

Passengers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings to the above destinations.