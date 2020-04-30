Possible date of resuming passenger flight service by Air India revealed

India’s public sector airline company, Air India is preparing to resume its operations. The national airline company has began preparations for resuming its passenger flight services which were shut down due to the nationwide lockdown.

Air India has sent a mail to its operation staff regarding the preparations, reported news agency ANI. In the mail, Air India has sought crew availability and details for transport security pass for domestic and international operations.

“Dear All concerned, There is a probability to commence 25 per cent to 30 per cent operations post-lockdown in mid-May 2020. You are requested to ensure and provide the following: Total No. of Cockpit / Cabin Crew residing outside municipal limits of the bases,” the communication read.

Further Air India has also asked the Executive Director (ED) to ensure necessary arrangements and curfew passes for the crew.

“Ensure crew transport for all crew at all stations, domestic as well as International. The data at bullet 1 may be provided on priority, to enable this office to intimate ED (Security) to arrange for their curfew pass,” the AI letter said.

The Airport Authority of India has also issued guidelines regarding resuming services.

India has suspended international flights since March 22 while domestic flights were prohibited from March 25. The current lockdown period is scheduled till May 3 for now.