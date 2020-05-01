Bollywood queen Disha Patani’s item number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is on a break and he is all set to start the shoot of his next film titled Pushpa. Sukumar is the director of this action thriller which will start rolling soon. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and the regular shoot will commence soon after the lockdown gets lifted. Sukumar already clarified that the film will have an item number and a Bollywood beauty will shake leg with Allu Arjun in the special song.

As per the latest news, Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani is roped in to shake leg with Allu Arjun in this special song. The makers are currently in talks and an announcement is awaited. Pushpa will have a pan Indian release because of which the makers are in the hunt for a Bollywood actress. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa will release in five languages next year.