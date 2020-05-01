Coronavirus : “Pakistan will soon defeat COVID-19”,says Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that since the country’s situation in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak was not as bad as was being expected, Pakistan with the grace of Allah Almighty would soon overcome the challenge and be one of the countries getting out of the deadly virus speedily.

“If we compare Pakistan with other countries, the situation is far better. What we were expecting was that till now hospitals, especially Intensive Care Units (ICUs) should have been filled with the coronavirus patients, besides the shortage of ventilators. But thanks God, the situation is far better,” he said.

The prime minister expressed these views in a televised media briefing here after chairing a meeting on COVID-19.

He was flanked by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant to the PM on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza and the PM’s Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan.

The prime minister said the government’s effective measures, including the decision of going for lockdown, closure of schools and colleges, restrictions on gatherings after the registration of 26 coronavirus positive cases as well as the cooperation of masses were behind the not so bad situation.