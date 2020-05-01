Coronavirus : Russian Prime Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. As per media report, he has informed President Vladimir Putin he will go for self-isolation for 14 days.

And in his place, first Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform his duties. However, Mishustin will stay in touch on key issues. Mishustin, who was appointed in January this year as the prime minister, is the highest-ranking Russian official to be diagnosed with the virus.

During a video call, President Vladimir Putin hoped that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.