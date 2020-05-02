Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff shares pics with boyfriend Eban Hyams : See Pics

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is quite open on social media always shares snippets from her life. However, of late, she has been treating her followers to pictures of herself with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams and as usual, one cannot look away from these photos.

Krishna, just a while ago, shared a bunch of photos with her babe Eban which are a mixture of hot, sweet and spice. Don’t have to believe us, look it for yourself. In the first picture, Krishna and Eban are seen indulging in a passionate kiss, standing atop a fence. There’s another picture where the two are seen in a goofy mode. However, the one that caught our attention was the pool snap where the duo’s eyes are locked to each other while definitely setting fire in the water.

Meanwhile, Krishna and Eban are currently under self-isolation and are making the most of the quarantine phase by spending time with each other. Not only that, but they are also working out together and watching films while sipping onto some red wine.