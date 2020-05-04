Coronavirus : BJP municipal councillor dies due to COVID-19

A ruling BJP municipal councillor died due to the deadly coronavirus infection at the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Forty-year-old Muzaffar Hussain, the BJP councillor from Ward No. 32 of Ujjain Municipal Corporation who was admitted at the hospital around two weeks back and then tested positive for the COVID-19, died during the course of treatment on Sunday.

With this, a total of 31 patients have died so far in Ujjain, which has so far reported 156 positive cases.

According to informed sources, the councillor was engaged in distribution of essentials, including food grain and food packets among commoners in Ujjain and is likely to have contracted the deadly viral infection during that exercise only.