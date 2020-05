A terrorist was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday morning, even as a search operation was being conducted to nab Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo.

The operation is still underway in Sharsali village in Awantipora area of the district, where the terrorists was gunned down, police said.