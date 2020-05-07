Actress Veena Nanda Kumar Latest Hot Photo Gallery : See Pics

Veena Nandakumar is a South Indian film actress, who works mainly in the Malayalam film industry. She is a Mumbai based degree holder who was cast in debutant director Senthil Rajan`s, Kadam Kadha movie which was released in 2017. Veena Nandhakumar starred alongside Vinay Fort, Joju George, Renji Panicker and Srinda Arhaan in this movie.

Her breakthrough character was in Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha, directed by Nisam Basheer, Starring Asif Ali and released in 2019. Veena was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra and her father’s name is Nandakumar and her mother’s name is Indira Nandakumar.