‘Being Haangryy’ : Salman Khan launches food truck for needy people; See video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been in the front line to help the needy people during this nationwide lockdown period. Earlier the actor has provided financial support to 25,000 workers of the film industry. He has sponsored ration for the families of daily wage workers.

And now the super star has come with a new initiative. The actor has now launched a food truck, with the words ‘Being Haangryy’ written on it. This truck will provide food to needy people.

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal thanked Salman for doing his bit for the underprivileged. Sharing a video of the food truck, he wrote, “Thank you @Beingsalmankhan bhai for being there and silently doing something which is needed,service to mankind is service to the almighty!!!Jai Ho!!! I shall surely try and do my bit following the lockdown norms and request our Fanclub family to practice the same #BeingHaangryy.”