State government stops additional DA for staffs, pensioners

To overcome the financial crisis that the state government is facing due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed in the country, the state government has decided to stop the payment of additional DA for employees and pensioners. The Karnataka government has decided this.

As per the new order issued by the Karnataka government, the payment of additional installments of dearness allowances with effect from January 1, 2020 to government employees and pensioners will not be given.

“The additional installments of Dearness Allowance with effect from January 1, 2020 payable to State Government employees and pensioners including employees and pensioners on UGC/ICAR/AICTE/NJPC scales of pay shall not be paid,” the government order issued by the Finance Department read.

The additional installments of Dearness Allowance due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 shall also not to be released until further orders, the government order said. However, Dearness Allowance will continued to be paid at the existing rates, the government maintained.

The state government noted that as and when the decision to release the future installment of Dearness Allowance due from July 15, 2021 is taken by the Government of India, the applicable rates of Dearness Allowance effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021.

It also clarified that the employees and pensioners are not entitled to the arrears of dearness allowance for the period from January 1,2020 till June 30,2021.