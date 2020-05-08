Coronavirus : UAE reports 502 new cases of COVID19, 8 deaths

The UAE has reported 502 new COVID-19 infections, with 8 new deaths on Thursday.

The new numbers bring the country’s total infections to 16,240 and 165 deaths.

The ministry said that 213 coronavirus patients have fully recovered — more than double the daily average reported in the past few days — bringing the total recoveries to 3,572.

The new new cases were detected after the Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted more than 33,000 additional tests in different regions of the country.