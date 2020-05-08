‘Happy news for boozers’: Supreme Court gives suggestion to states regarding liquor sales

‘The apex court in the country, Supreme Court has refused to stay the sale of liquor during the lockdown. The Supreme Court of India also suggested to all states to consider online delivery of liquor to avoid violation of social distancing norms.

“We will not pass any order but the states should consider indirect sale/home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing norms and standards”, said Justice Ashok Bhushan disposing off a petition seeking clarity on the sale of liquor and to ensure social distancing as it is being sold at liquor shops.

Advocate Sai Deepak, representing the petitioner, said that social distancing norms are openly flouted as the number of shops are less and number of people who consume liquor are huge. He said that this is affecting the life of a common man and urged the top court to direct the Ministry of Home Affairs to make clarifications and state should abide by it.

Earlier, the Delhi Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched an e-token system for the sale of liquor in the national capital amid the novel coronavirus lockdown.

Also on Thursday, a plea was filed in Delhi High Court seeking regulations to Delhi government to start the online sale and home delivery of liquor or introduce a token system. The petition sought directions to the Delhi government to take necessary steps in the wake of coronavirus to control the massive crowd outside alcohol shops.