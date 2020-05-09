Actress Kim Kardashian gets trolled for her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Kim Kardashian is one of the renowned names of the Hollywood industry. Not just her controversial statements, Kim is also known for her bold fashion statements. Every now and then she keeps on treating her fans with several pictures on social media. However, recently the KKW Beauty founder was mocked for a failed Photoshop attempt and received flak for the same. She shared a series of snake-themed snaps to Instagram in which the mother of four was seen posing in a snake print bikini, with matching nails and snakeskin-effect through her hair. Unfortunately, her fans caught hold a snake print nail peeking through the waves of her hair in the photo where her back is facing the camera.

The post received millions of views, but fans were quick to pick on the editing. Have a look at her photo which she shared on Instagram with a caption, “Venomousss.”