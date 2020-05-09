Actress Madhuri Dixit shares unseen photos from her school life : See Pics

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has shared a throwback photo from her school days on Friday.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Madhuri captioned: “This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here’s sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory! P.s. Can you tell us apart?”

The pic shows a still from a dance performance. The photo features Madhuri alongside her sister and they look so similar that it is difficult which one is the actor!