Case registered against Jamia Millia Islamia law student for abusing martyred Indian soldiers as ‘war criminals’

Uttar Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report against a law student studying at Jamia Millia Islamia University for abusing the martyred Indian soldiers. The Bulandshahr police has registered a case against 22-year-old Mahoor Parvez for calling the the Indian security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter as ‘war criminals’. The Fir was registered after a complaint by Bajrang Dal .

The police has registered FIR against Mahoor Parvez for sowing seeds of acrimony among different sections of society. Earlier many complaints has been registered against her in New Delhi.

Cyber Police station in Delhi, has registered a FIR against Parvez under non-bailable IPC sections 505-b (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquillity), 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and the relevant sections of the IT Act.

Mahoor Parvez had claimed that the Indian forces had illegally occupied and committed human rights violations in Kashmir for over 70 years.“Why are you all obsessed with glorifying war criminals? These forces have illegally occupied and committed gross human rights violations in Kashmir for 70+ years. And yet the one who picks up the gun to liberate Kashmir is a terrorist to you and these are martyrs? Make it make sense,” she wrote on Instagram. Later she has deleted her all social media accounts.

Five Indian Army personnel including the Commanding Officer, Major of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit along with three soldiers and one Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel were martyred in a terrorist encounter in Handwara in Jammu & Kashmir.