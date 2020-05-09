Covid-19: Personal assistant of Ivanka Trump tested coronavirus positive

Giving a shock to US citizens, a personal assistant of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus. She is the third White House staff to be infected with the deadly virus.

But US medias reported that the personal assistant infected with coronavirus has not been with Ivanka for last many weeks. She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, said US media.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on Friday. Earlier on Friday, Katie Miller, the press secretary of Vice President Mike Pence had tested positive for the coronavirus. “She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump said during a meeting at the White House.

One of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.