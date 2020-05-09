Fun project:Nature’s twig pencils for your kids

Why not turn those umpteen twigs into a pile of lovely pencils during this ‘Stay home’ period. Here is a simple and fun project to do with your kids-Twig pencils. Besides tree branches and pencil lead, you will also need a drill, wood glue, and a saw, but don’t be intimidated, because Alli contends that these unique pencils are actually easy to construct and make great gifts!

Tools and materials:

Pocketknife or utility knife

Pruning clippers

Drill and 3/32-inch bit

Clamp

Scratch awl or nail

White glue

2mm-diameter drafting lead, 2B grade (at art or office supply stores)

Adult supervision

STEP 1: Find a twig. Look for one with interesting color, texture or with a forked shape. (The length of the twig, though, must be straight.) Hold the twig as you would a pencil to find the right size. Use pruning clippers to trim away unwanted parts.



STEP 2: Clamp the twig to the edge of a workbench or piece of plywood. Be careful! Too much pressure can crush the twig.

STEP 3: Use a scratch awl or the point of a nail to make a dent at the center of the twig’s end. The dent will become the starting point for the drill bit.

STEP 4: Drill to a depth of 1 to 1-1/4 inches. Make sure to keep both hands on the tool!

As you drill, you may need to back out the bit to clear wood chips from the drill’s flutes (its spiral grooves). To do this, stop the drill and scrub the bit with an old toothbrush.

STEP 5: Pour a small amount of glue on cardboard. Roll the end of the lead in the glue, then work it back and forth in the hole to spread the adhesive.

STEP 6: Trim the lead by breaking it sideways against the twig. Let the glue dry overnight.