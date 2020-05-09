Method to make invisible ink: Writing top-secret messages for your “spy kids”

Here is a method to make invisible ink for writing top-secret messages for your “spy kids”.
- 1 tablespoon of baking soda
- ¼ cup of water
- Grape juice concentrate
- Two small bowls
- Paintbrush or cotton swab
- Paper
1. Mix the baking soda and water in a small bowl. This is your invisible ink.
2. Dip a finger, cotton swab, or paintbrush into the “ink.”
3. Write your message on a piece of light-colored paper.
4. Let it dry completely.
Once dried the paper will be blank. Now to read the secret message
1. Lightly paint grape juice concentrate across the paper with a brush.
2. Your message will slowly appear as the juice saturates the paper.
