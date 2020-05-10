DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘ No Muslim staff’: Bakery owner arrested for spreading hatred against Muslims

May 10, 2020, 04:47 pm IST

Tamil Nadu police has arrested a bakery owner from the capital city  of the state Chennai  for spreading hatred against Muslims. The bakery owner was arrested for publishing an advertisement with Islamophobic content.

The bakery owner in the  advertisement given for  his store  said that the products at the bakery  were only made by Jains and not by “Muslim staff”.

The owner of the bakery “Jains Bakeries and Confectionaries” was booked after the advertisement went viral on social media. Chennai police arrested the owner based on a complaint that the accused had mentioned “misinformation about Muslims” and tried to create communal tension.

 

