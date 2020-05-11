Sex and Life : Here are some benefits of having sex in morning

Sex is another name for physical and mental satisfaction. There is hardly anyone who does not know about the benefits of sex. It improves health, keeps you mentally fresh. Some people think that sex should be done only at night. However, it is not like that. You can have sex when you feel like it. There are different benefits of having sex in the morning.

Stress is reduced:

If you are married, then enjoy sex in the morning. This will reduce your night stress and you will be able to start the day well. A study has also confirmed that having sex reduces stress hormones. This means that when you wake up in the morning and have sex, your mind is not burdensome. You remain happy throughout the day, so that the small problems in life do not bother you. There remains sweetness in the mutual relationship between husband and wife. In this way, having sex in the morning can relieve stress from your life.

Sex is the best exercise:

You will often hear doctors say to do regular exercise. Your health will be better and you will stay away from various diseases. Despite this, people are often unable to exercise due to busy life. But if you wake up in the morning and enjoy sex, then it is like an exercise. Researchers found that having sex burns 5 calories per minute. If seen in this way, at least you can burn 75 calories while having sex in the morning. It is just as beneficial as walking. You burn as many calories by walking daily and burning as many calories in the morning.

The mind remains calm:

As already stated, sex fills you with pleasure. Similarly, having sex in the morning keeps the mind calm. Researchers found that having sex in the morning calms the mind. Its effect lasts for the next 7 days. It is a pleasure for all working couples. Most couples are working these days, who often have to worry about the extra pressure of work on Monday. So in the beginning of the week, enjoy full sex in the morning. Surely your whole week will be full of energy.