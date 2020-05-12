DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’: Prime Minister announces new package of Rs 20 lakh crore

May 12, 2020, 08:32 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new package. The package named ‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’ was announced in his address to nation on Tuesday. Prime Minister has said that Finance Minister will reveal the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore.

The Prime Minister in his address to nation, said that India’s self-reliance depends on five pillars – ‘Economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, demand’. Modi also said that the world is believing that India is doing good in fighting Coronavirus.

When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily, said PM.

When the world is facing crisis, we have made ourselves more determined. This should be more than this crisis, added the PM.

