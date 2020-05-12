‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’: Prime Minister announces new package of Rs 20 lakh crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new package. The package named ‘Aatm Nirbhar Bharat’ was announced in his address to nation on Tuesday. Prime Minister has said that Finance Minister will reveal the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore.

#WATCH "I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP": PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/1TndvLK9Ro — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

The Prime Minister in his address to nation, said that India’s self-reliance depends on five pillars – ‘Economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography, demand’. Modi also said that the world is believing that India is doing good in fighting Coronavirus.

#WATCH live from Delhi: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. https://t.co/MIw1kDZTxf — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today 2 Lakh PPE kits and 2 Lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily, said PM.

In a world that is fighting life & death, India's medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/24dVnwmCIk — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

When the world is facing crisis, we have made ourselves more determined. This should be more than this crisis, added the PM.