Actress Aishwarya Rai’s old photoshoot goes viral now : See Pics

Top designer Ashley Rebello shared a bunch of pictures of a young Aishwarya from a 15-year old calendar photo shoot. Ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shot the pictures

Two of the three pictures feature Aishwarya in combination of white and gold while a third one sees her in an all-gold ensemble with a matching hoodie.

Sharing one of the pictures,?Ashley had written: “The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . All 3 styled and designed by me.” This picture features Aishwarya as a Roman beauty as we see her posing in front of, what appears to be, a relief of Rome’s Pantheon.

The second picture features her in a golden space-age dress. Sharing it, Ashley wrote: “Major throw back Alert !!Relief work on cement with 6 different looks. A calendar shoot with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb very stylish and futuristic.”