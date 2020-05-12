Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country imposes ‘total lockdown’

The Saudi Arabian government on Tuesday announced a ‘total lockdown’ to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The ‘total lockdown’ is imposed in the governorate of Beesh in the south-western region of Jizan until further notice from Tuesday.

All commercial activities are banned in the governorate except those related to health care facilities, pharmacies, food stores, petrol stations, services of banking and maintenance.

The entry into or exiting the governorate will also be banned until further notice with an exemption made for employees of vital public and private sectors reported the Saudi news agency (SPA).

Residents are allowed on a limited scale to go out of their homes to get their necessary needs of food and health care within their districts during the period from 9 am to 5 pm daily.