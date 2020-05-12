Sex during corona lockdown : Oral sex can increase risk of these diseases

Despite having fun, oral sex can also be risky because having oral sex can increase the risk of throat cancer or throat cancer. If you also have oral sex, then it is very important for you also to know how you can become a victim of throat cancer and how to avoid it.

Relationship between oral sex and throat cancer: Human papilloma virus (HPV) can spread during oral sex, which increases the risk of cancer. In many countries, HPV is the leading cause of sexually transmitted diseases. If you want to avoid throat cancer due to oral sex, then keep some things in mind, such as:

Symptoms of throat cancer: – If there is cancer in the throat due to oral sex, the following symptoms can be seen-

Mouth ulcers or ulcers that do not heal for three weeks

The soft tissues of the mouth become colorless

It hurts to swallow

Always feel like food is stuck in the throat

Tonsillitis

Feeling pain while chewing something

Constant cough with sore throat and sore throat

Numbness on mouth and lips

Swelling or rash in the mouth