Ramadan 2020: Gulf country announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

The Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector employees were announced in UAE. The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced this on Wednesday. The holidays for the public sector was earlier announced.

The Ministry announced that the holidays for private sector will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 . That is from Friday May 22,2020 to Tuesday May 26,2020 will be holidays for private sector. These four days will be a paid holidays for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country.

However, these dates are just an estimation as it depends on the sighting of the moon.