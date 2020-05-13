DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ramadan 2020: Gulf country announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

May 13, 2020, 05:41 pm IST
The Eid Al Fitr holidays for the private sector employees were announced in UAE. The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced this on Wednesday. The holidays for the public sector was earlier announced.

The Ministry announced that the holidays for  private sector  will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 . That is from  Friday May 22,2020 to  Tuesday May 26,2020 will be holidays for private sector. These four days will be a paid holidays for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country.

However, these dates are just an estimation as it depends on the sighting of the moon.

 

 

