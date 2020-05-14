“It has been proven that there are 35 crore humans and 100 crore animals”: Sahitya Akademi Award winning poet Munawwar Rana slams union government

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has came down heavily on union government on the action taken against coronavirus infection in the country. The Sahitya Akademi Award winning poet in a twitter message addressed to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has raised his criticism.

“After seeing government’s failure on coronavirus, it has been proven that there are 35 crore humans and 100 crore animals,”Rana tweeted. The tweet has ignited controversy as netizens claimed that the tweet carries Hinduphobic comments. Later the poet clarified his message.

???? ?????, ???????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??? ????? (????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ??? ?????)? ????? ????? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ?? ??? ????? ???? ?? ???? ??? 35 ????? ????? ?? 100 ????? ????? ???? ???, ?? ????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ??? ???? — Munawwar Rana (@MunawwarRana) May 13, 2020

He claimed the 35 crore mentioned in his original tweet were not Muslims but those who are healthy and happy and 100 crore ‘animals’ are those who are deprived of basic things like food, water and shelter.

Munawwar Rana was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 . He was awarded for “Shehdaba”, a collection of ghazals and nazms (long poems). He returned the award in 2015 to protest against the ‘rising intolerance’.