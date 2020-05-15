$ 1 billion aid for India approved by World Bank for helping the poor

Financial aid of 1 billion was approved by the World bank on Friday to assist India’s efforts for relieving the distress of the poor. Millions of households in India get a livelihood on a day to day basis and bore the grime effects of a two-month-long nationwide lockdown.

With this announcement, the total commitment of the World Bank to India as Covid-19 emergency aide reached 2 billion. The US has extended an additional aide of 1 billion last month for Covid measures in the health sector.

India’s lockdown, considered as the toughest enduring in the world is employed to break the speed of the spread of the deadly nCov2 virus but has battered the already struggling economy of India.