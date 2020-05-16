‘Big B’s grand daughter starts her own business

Navya Naveli Nanda, the grand daughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has started her own business. She has launched an online healthcare portal called named “Aara Health.”

“Platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner”, read s a post on the official social media handle of it reads.

Navya has recently graduated from New York’s Fordham University. Navya is one of the co-founders, along with Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo.

Proud of his niece’s achievement, Abhishek wrote, “Well done Navya. Proud of you”, while her mother Shweta said, “Congratulations Navya.”