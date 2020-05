A 43-year-old foreign resident, who was infected with coronavirus, has died in Oman. The death toll due to coronavirus in Oman has rised to 20.This was reported by Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the data issued by the Health Ministry of Oman.

404 new coronavirus has been reported in Oman. The total number of coronavirus infection in Oman has rised to 5029. The newly diagnosed cases include 67 Omanis and 337 foreigners.