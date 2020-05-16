People gathered violating lockdown norms for iftar feast in hotspot area ; five people arrested

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested five people for violating lockdown measures. The people were arrested for organizing a gathering in Jali Kothi area in Meerut on Thursday. 13 individuals have tested positive thus far in Jali Kothi, Meerut and the area has been declared a hotspot. This was reported by OPindia.

As per police they reached the area after getting a tip off. And they found a huge crowd in the house of one Yusuf Badshah. The crowd had gathered at the house for a feast that had been going on for the past two days.

Yusuf Badshah has been arrested along with four others in connection to the event. Cases have been registered against the attendees under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and for violations of the section 144 restrictions imposed in the area.

Earlier in April, policemen and district officials who had reached the place to seal a part of it following the presence of Coronavirus infected individuals at a Mosque in the area had been pelted with stones in Jali Kothi area.