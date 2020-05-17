Cyclonic storm’Amphan’ gains strength,may hit Odisha coast tomorrow

The cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ developed after a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal had churned into a severe category on Saturday. The Indian meteorological department expects Amphan to move north-northwest across the Bay of Bengal towards north Odisha coast and the neighboring W.Bengal.The landfall is expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Amphan cyclonic storm has wind speeds of up to 110 km per hour-enough to be considered in the severe category. Odisha CM Navin Patnaik, in an urgent meeting, asked administration officials to aim for Zero-casualties. The state had also requested the center to temporarily cancel the Shramik trains carrying migrant laborers from different parts of the country, as they fall in regions with high Cyclone activity.

Fishermen have been advised to not venture into Odisha-Bengal coast and those already out have been told to move back. Bengal Regional Met Director G K Das said the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, East, and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will experience heavy to very heavy rain on May 19 and 20.