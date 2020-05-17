Lockdown Impact: More than 60% sex workers returned to their states

A study revealed that more than 60% of sex workers living in New Delhi has returned to their home states after the nationwide lockdown has been imposed. This was revealed by president of the All India Network of Sex Workers (AINSW), Kusum. The sex workers returned to their home state as they loss their means livelihood due to lockdown. Sex workers has been badly affected due to the deadly pandemic as the customers has kept away from them.

“The 60 per cent population accounts for around 3,000 sex workers. According to government figures, a total of registered 5,000 sex workers reside in Delhi,” Kusum said. She said they were forced to leave the city after enduring weeks of struggle for basic facilities like food and medicines.

There are around 1500 sex workers in Garstin Bastion Road, or G B Road, and now renamed Swami Shradhanand Marg. There are around 100 brothels on the one-kilometre stretch.