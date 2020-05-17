DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Police registers FIR against Congress students wing leader who said ‘Hindusim is terrorist religion on Earth’, shared Hinduphobic posts

May 17, 2020, 07:26 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a FIR against a leader of students wing of Congress for sharing Hinduphobic posts on social media. This was informed by the police.  Poonch Police took to Twitter to inform that an FIR with regard to  Hinduphobic  posts on social media was registered on 12th February 2020.

Shokit Ali Shaheen, a  leader of national Students Union (NSU (I)), the students wing of Congress has ignited controversy by sharing Hinduphobic posts on social media. Shokit Ali Shaheen claims that he is the General Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.

“Hindu is terrorist religion on Earth’, “There are 57 Islamic countries and Islam is shining in the whole world….Quran is the guide of science…”, “Hindu only spreading religion pollution in our India….inshallah my India will become Islamic State” these were few of the Hinduphobic comments made by Shaheen on Facebook.

As per his Facebook profile, he hails from Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir and had studied from ‘Degree College Rajouri and went to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya(JNV). Shaheen also described himself as a “Scientific Thinker” and his current city of residence was mentioned as Delhi. In another comment, Shaheen said while Muslims transformed India into a golden sparrow, Hindus had only constructed toilets. However, after his comments ignited controversy he has deleted his social media account.

The NSUI leader was arrested and later bailed out. “Further sharing of this post will invite legal action,” the District Police Poonch Twitter account informed.

