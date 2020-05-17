Royal Enfield Classic 350s price change ,New BS6 model costlier

Royal Enfield Classic 350s new BS6 variant got a price hike. Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS6 is now priced at Rs 1.59 lakh instead of the previous retail amount of Rs 1.57 lakh, an increase of Rs 2000 in the ex-showroom price for single-channel ABS.

There are both single-channel and dual-channel ABS. Prices vary slightly with color and the choice of dual or single-channel ABS. The Classic 350 with single-channel ABS and in Redditch Red, Chestnut Red, and Mercury Silver is available at 1.57 lakh while the same specs with a dual-channel ABS will cost you 1.65 lakh.

The Classic Black color with dual-channel ABS has priced at Rs 1.67 lakh. The other colors like the blue, Stormrider, grey as well as black will range between Rs 1.77 lakh to Rs 1.84 lakh. There are no changes in technical specifications and ride quality for BS6 models from the previous models.