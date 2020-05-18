Coronavirus Lockdown : Government imposes Section 144 for 3 months

Chhattisgarh government on Monday extended the restrictions imposed in state districts and implemented Section 144 of the CrPC for the next three months in a bid to contain the spread of the viral disease. Chhattisgarh has no deaths recorded so far.

As per the reports submitted by collectors of all 28 districts, the situation is yet to be brought under complete control and there is still a possibility of spread of the coronavirus infection in several places, a public relations department official said quoting the notification.

“Therefore, in view of the present circumstances and proposals by district collectors, it is inevitable to extend the period of Section-144, which bars assembly of four or more people, for next three months to contain the transmission of COVID-19,” the notification said.