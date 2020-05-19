CinemacelebritiesNEWSEntertainment

Actress shares her bikini dance video amid lockdown : Watch Here

May 19, 2020, 11:55 am IST

Actresses are very active on social media and are connected with fans by sharing videos and photos. A video of Malaika is going viral again, which she herself has shared.

Malaika Arora has shared a video of her shortly before, in which she is seen dancing on the beach. This video has been viewed more than 2 lakh times within an hour. She is seen in a white bikini in her video and is seen doing full enjoyment while on the beach. The fans are also commenting a lot about this actress’ video, if someone is calling her sexy then someone calling her bold.

