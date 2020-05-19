Coronavirus : UAE announces 832 new cases of COVID19, 4 deaths

The cases of coronavirus infections in the UAE rose to 24, 190 after 832 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said during a media briefing on Monday.

The coronavirus has claimed four more lives, bringing the country’s death toll to 224, the ministry confirmed.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 1, 065 new COVID-19 patients after receiving the necessary treatment, taking to 9,577 the total number of recovered patients.

The National Disinfection Programme will be from 8pm to 6am from Wednesday, 24th of Ramadan until further notice.

Shopping malls will be from 9am to 7pm from Wednesday until further notice. The closure of mosques and places of worship will continue until further notice, and hence Eid prayers and all prayers will be performed at home.

Legal consultant Salem Al Zaabi, acting Chairman of the Public Prosecution for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster, said those who fail to comply with home and health quarantine will be fined Dh50, 000.