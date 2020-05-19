Coronavirus : UAE announces new fines for violations of Covid-19 safety measures

During a virtual Ppress briefing held by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), Salem Al Zaabi, acting chief prosecutor of the Emergencies and Disasters Prosecution in the federal public prosecution, said repeat offenders will bear a maximum penalty of six months in jail and/or a minimum Dh100,000 fine.”

Repeat offenders will be referred to the Federal Prosecution of Emergencies and Disasters to be charged for trial, said the prosecutor.

Violators will also be named and shamed and will have their pictures published in media outlets.

Al Zaabi pointed out that violating home quarantine rules or the quarantine restrictions at the official health facilities (for Covid-19 suspected and confirmed cases) will invite a fine of Dh50,000.

“Anyone, who does not install or register in the Ccovid-19 tracing app on purpose and anyone who causes damage to the electronic bracelet or causes its malfunction, shall pay a Dh10,000 fine with the repair costs.”

The acting chief prosecutor noted that anyone who publishes or discloses information related to Covid-19 patients shall pay a Dh20,000 fine.

“Failing to install thermal cameras at various centres or facilities will invite a fine of Dh20,000 for the individual in charge.

A fine of Dh30,000 will also be imposed for organising private lessons, even if for free – and Dh20,000 fine for the person who gives his place for such lessons.

“Anyone who organise a gathering will be slapped with a fine of Dh10,000, while anyone who participates in it will pay a Dh5,000 fine,” Al Zaabi said.

He added that a Dh5,000 fine shall be imposed for refusing to do the Covid-19 test. “A Dh3,000 fine will be imposed for breaking movement restrictions during the national disinfection campaign from from 8pm to 6am for non-urgent reasons like buying necessities, including food and medicines or for medical emergencies.”

A list of violations and fines are as follows:

For individuals, families, communities

– Hosting gatherings and inviting people over: Dh10,000

– Attending a gathering as a guest: Dh5,000

– Having more than three passengers in a vehicle: Dh3,000

– Violating restrictions during sterilisation period: Dh3,000

– Private tutors violating rules: Dh30,000 (and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the tutor)

– Failure to maintain social distancing at work or other places like shops and restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved, Dh5,000 for institutions

At the workplace

– Not wearing masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for the company, Dh500 for the employee

– Exceeding the 30 per cent limit on work force in the office: Dh3,000

On Covid screenings

– Failure to comply with home quarantine rules: Dh50,000

– Failure to download the smart app for tracking and failure to carry smartphones (for those who tested positive for Covid): Dh10,000

– Tampering with the tracking device or app installed by authorities: Dh20,000

– Refusing to do a Covid test: Dh5,000

– Refusing to redo the test after two weeks: Dh1,000

For businesses

– Opening educational facilities, clubs, gyms, cinemas, parks, pools, etc, or receiving guests: Dh50,000

– Entities operating without a thermal camera and non-compliance with measures stipulated by the government: Dh20,000

– Shops that operate beyond permitted times: Dh5,000