Indian actresses who died under mysterious circumstances : See Pics

There are many Bollywood celebrities who shocked the entire Nation with their Deaths. The most recent being Sridevi who died earlier this year. Here are nine Bollywood celebrities who died under mysterious circumstance:

Archana Pande

This 26-year-old former model turned financial consultant, was found dead in her apartment in Versova, Mumbai. According to reports, she was found hanging in her apartment on September 29, 2014. A suicide note was found where she allegedly blamed her boyfriend Omar Pathan.

Nafeesa Joseph

Beauty queen turned VJ Nafeesa ended her life by hanging herself in her Mumbai Apartment on July 29, 2004. She was supposed to get married to businessman Gautam Khanduja but her marriage was called off. Nafeesa went through depression and decided to commit suicide. There were rumors that Gautam was still married even though he told her that he is divorced.

Smita Patil

One of Bollywood’s finest and prominent actor Smita was known for films such as Bhumika, Manthan, Aakrosh, Mirch Masala and many others. She was even awarded Padmashree in 1985. She was married to actor Raj Babbar. She died on December 13, 1986, due to childbirth complications after giving birth to her son Prateik Babbar. After almost two decades, one of India’s famous director Mrinal Sen alleged that the actor died due to medical negligence.

Kuljeet Randhawa

She was a former Gladrags model who is known for her shows Hip Hip Hurray and Kohinoor. The actor hung herself to death on September 8, 2006, in her apartment in Juhu. The actor/model left a suicide note where she stated her reason for her suicide and said that she is incapable of coping with life’s pressure.

Sridevi

Known for several hit films like Judaai, Mom, English Vinglish among others Sridevi’s death left everyone surprised. She died at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018. The cause of her death was declared as an accidental drowning. The incident happened in Dubai where she went along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. A day after her death, Dubai police said Sridevi died of ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness.